Tennessee man wanted for crime spree found hiding under grandmother’s floor, sheriff says

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for a crime spree spanning multiple counties was found hiding under the floor of his grandmother’s home in Humphreys County, the sheriff said Wednesday.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Hunter Breeden earlier this week after deputies said Breeden stole a truck from a residence in the Hustburg area, then ditched the vehicle in New Johnsonville, where he broke into a secure area of a business and stole a second truck.

The second stolen truck was located across from Big Daddy’s Market off Highway 70 in Benton County a short time later, deputies said; however, Breeden was not with the vehicle.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said Breeden was found “hiding under the floor at his grandmother’s house” Wednesday morning and was taken into custody. His girlfriend, Victoria Curtis, was also arrested for aiding Breeden’s attempt to elude law enforcement, the sheriff added.