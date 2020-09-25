Tennessee authorities investigate ‘possible lead’ in manhunt for Kentucky murder suspects

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Overton County are urging residents to be on the lookout for two people wanted for a double murder in southern Kentucky.

The Livingston Police Department said late Thursday night it was working with the Overton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a “possible lead” related to the search for murder suspects, Edward Whitledge, 29, and Kayla Spivey, 28.

Kentucky State Police responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to a residence on White Oak Ridge Road in the Fountain Run community of Monroe County, where two men were found dead. Troopers said Trevor Cleary, 20, and Austin Copas, 19, had both suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Whitledge and Spivey were identified as suspects in the double murder, according to investigators.

Spivey is from Clay County and has a work history in Overton County. While there is “no indication” the two are in Overton County, police said they “will be out in force” and will follow up on leads.

Whitledge is wanted on two counts of murder, while Spivey will be charged with two counts of complicity to commit murder. The two could be driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag DP6-8781, Livingston police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitledge and Spivey is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 800-222-5555. If they are spotted in Overton County, police urge residents to call 911, or contact the Livingston Police Department at 931-823-6496 or the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-823-5635.