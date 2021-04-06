Temp worker charged after frozen water bottle used to assault Nashville plant employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A temp worker at a now closed plant in southeast Davidson County has been charged nearly two years after investigators said he attacked an employee with a frozen water bottle during a meeting.

An arrest warrant states the assault happened on the afternoon of July 11, 2019 on Corporate Avenue at the Carlex Glass plant, which is no longer operational.

The paperwork alleges an employee was speaking to other plant employees, when the 32-year-old temp worker asked a question and became “belligerent” after getting an answer he did not like.

After the temp worker started cursing at the speaker, the warrant states he was escorted out of the meeting by the victim. When they reached the exit door, the paperwork alleges the temp worker threw a frozen water bottle at the victim, striking him in the forehead.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to investigators.

The 32-year-old was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of assault.