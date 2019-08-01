Television, sound bar stolen during Oak Hill church burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old Nashville man has been charged in connection with a burglary earlier this year at a church in Oak Hill.

Metro police identified Randy Lening as the man seen on surveilance video around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, attempting to open multiple doors at Our Savior Lutheran Church & Academy on Franklin Pike.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lening was able to locate an unsecured door and make it inside.

He was then seen on video carrying a television and a sound bar from the building to his vehicle, officers said.

Police explained surveillance video captured Lening’s license plate and they were able to identify him as the suspect.

Lening was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of burglary.

