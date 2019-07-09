Teens in stolen car narrowly t-bone Hendersonville officer’s car

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer was laid to rest today. Officer John Anderson died on July 4 after, police say, a teenage girl ran a red light and t-boned the officer’s police car.

That was almost the case in Hendersonville just 48 hours later with another teenager behind the wheel.

Hendersonville Police dash camera footage shows just how close a call it was.

It all began July 6 at 3:20 a.m.

A Hendersonville officer is on patrol when suddenly a Chevy Equinox –driven by a 17-year-old — flies off the Vietnam Veterans Parkway bypass, almost t-boning the police officer.

Investigators will later learn the car is loaded with five minors and one adult, 18-year-old Gary Gleaves of Clarksville.

The video shows the teenagers blowing through red lights and driving recklessly.

After a minute or two, the teens drive their car through a locked metal gate at the end of a dead end road.

Police quickly arrest Gleaves and the five other teens — three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — all of whom are from Nashville.

Police say the teens were armed with a 9-mm handgun and ammunition.

And according to police, before this close call, the Equinox struck another motorist on the bypass.

Police also confirm that this car was stolen the night before during a carjacking in Nashville on Gallatin Avenue.

“These thugs — [that] is what they are — run from the police and don’t realize how many people they are putting in danger,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Micky Miller. “Not only themselves but the officers, like what happened in Metro recently.”

The severity of this close call is not lost on the chief, who fully realizes the dangerous situation these teens created for everyone.

“That’s what we do, our job is to catch these guys, and we’ll do everything we can,” said Chief Miller. And hopefully, we’ll do it before they run from another officer and hurt one of them.”

There should be enhanced penalties for juveniles and adults who run from the police because they are putting everyone’s life in danger.

“We could’ve lost an officer, too, and that is something we never want to happen,” Miller said. “That is why it is so important to catch these individuals and try and put them away.”

The chief told News 2 there was another chase early Monday morning, July 8.

That’s when Hendersonville police chased another stolen truck full of thieves who reportedly broke into seven cars in Mansker Farms. The chief says the suspects bailed on Clifton Avenue and 34th Street in Nashville and are still at-large.

