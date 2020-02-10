Teens charged with breaking into Nissan Stadium, stealing from Titans locker room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers are accused of breaking into Nissan Stadium early Monday morning and stealing a sports drink from the Tennessee Titans locker room.

According to arrest warrants, the 19-year-old suspects, identified as Joshua Meek and Seth Pickering, told detectives they wanted to get into the stadium, so they jumped a fence near the garbage by gate five.

Once inside, the paperwork states the two admitted walking through the stadium seating area and onto the field. Meek and Pickering said they then went through the tunnel and into the Titans locker room, where one of them grabbed a Gatorade from a cooler.

Joshua Meek (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Seth Pickering (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Security reportedly captured the two in the locker room and held them until Metro police arrived.

Meek and Pickering were arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on charges of burglary. They were each released on a $2,500 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.