Teens charged with breaking into Nissan Stadium, stealing from Titans locker room

Joshua Meek and Seth Pickering (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers are accused of breaking into Nissan Stadium early Monday morning and stealing a sports drink from the Tennessee Titans locker room.

According to arrest warrants, the 19-year-old suspects, identified as Joshua Meek and Seth Pickering, told detectives they wanted to get into the stadium, so they jumped a fence near the garbage by gate five.

Once inside, the paperwork states the two admitted walking through the stadium seating area and onto the field. Meek and Pickering said they then went through the tunnel and into the Titans locker room, where one of them grabbed a Gatorade from a cooler.

Security reportedly captured the two in the locker room and held them until Metro police arrived.

Meek and Pickering were arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on charges of burglary. They were each released on a $2,500 bond.

