NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers are facing several charges after police responded to reports of vehicles being broken into in the Donelson area Monday night.

According to arrest affidavits, officers responded to the 1700 block of Jackson Downs Blvd after a witness reported seeing three people surrounding several vehicles in the parking lot pulling on their door handles.

Officers said Brian Lewis, 19, walked up to officers and asked what was going on. Police learned he didn’t live at the apartment complex and had given them a fake name.

That’s when officers frisked him and felt a gun in his pocket. Lewis fled when officers tried to put him in handcuffs.

He was soon caught and a K9 found the gun, which Lewis admitted to tossing. Police ran the handgun through records and it did not come back as being reported stolen.

Lewis was charged with burglary along with four other charges. Police also arrested Daniel Haskins, 19, who told them he was a lookout while his two friends broke into cars.