Teens charged following string of Nashville robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teens have been arrested following a string of robberies beginning around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Police say 18-year-old Charles Donald, 19-year-old Kenneth Johnson Jr., and 19-year-old Corshawn Layne are accused of approaching a man, demanding his keys and driving off with his Nissan outside the H&H Market on Kentucky Avenue.

The teens then allegedly went to a Walgreens on Highway 70 South and demanded a phone cord from an employee. Police say around 1:30 a.m. Thursday the teens opened the car door of a man who had been sleeping in his 2016 Kia Soul in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 7657 Highway 70 South. They forced him out at gunpoint and drove off in his vehicle and the Versa.

Thursday morning officers found the stolen Kia in a driveway on Somerset Farms Drive and the stolen Nissan parked nearby.

The teens were found inside the house and were arrested. They are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. All three are being held on a $200,000 bond.