Teens charged after shooting worker during robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers were charged in a robbery that left one person shot in South Nashville Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, this happened around 7 p.m. at a store off Nolensville Pike near Raymond Street. Police responded to find an employee suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a suspect identified as Anthony Chambers, 18, went into the store and was talking to one of the workers. He then grabbed a bag of items from the victim and ran out, according to Metro police.

Investigators said Chambers then went into a Pontiac Grand Am with a Tennessee University of Alabama license plate being driven by Nicholas Towles.

Police said the workers chased after the suspect and started fighting over the items. The worker got them back and ran into the store.

That’s when police said Chambers got out of the vehicle and started shooting into the business. The other worker was shot and the suspects drove off.

Police got a description of the vehicle and spotted it at the intersection of Harding Place and Nolensville Pike. As an officer turned to get behind it, the suspect reportedly drove into oncoming traffic and ran a red light.

The suspects crashed at the intersection of Harding Place and Humber Drive.

Metro police reported both Chambers and Towles ran off but were caught after a brief foot chase. Police reportedly found Towles armed with a fully loaded Glock semiautomatic handgun. Officer recovered a Ruger 9mm semiautomatic handgun from Chambers’ path.

Both are being charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery among other charges. They remain in jail with bonds set at $202,000.