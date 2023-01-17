NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens were taken into custody this past weekend after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a market on Whites Creek Pike Saturday night after a man called 911, saying his vehicle had been stolen. He told officers he left the keys to his Toyota Camry in his car when he went into the store, and when he came back outside, his car was gone.

The victim told police he was tracking his vehicle, pointing officers to the area of Charlie Place and Garrison Drive. A police helicopter was able to spot the vehicle.

Brandon Howard (Courtesy: MNPD)

This helped ground units use spike strips to stop the stolen car, driven by 18-year-old Brandon Howard. He, along with two other passengers, bailed from the vehicle.

One of the passengers was arrested near the car, while Howard and the other passenger, a 17-year-old, hid next to a nearby house.

The police helicopter spotted the two, and they were taken into custody.

Officers recovered two pistols from the scene, one equipped with an aftermarket “switch” which allows the weapon to be fired in an automatic capacity. Police say that gun had been thrown over a fence nearby.

The other was equipped with a drum magazine, and it was found near where the suspects were hiding.

Howard is facing charges of vehicle theft, evading arrest and felony possession of a prohibited weapon. He is free on an $18,000 bond.

The 17-year-old has been charged in juvenile court with unlawful handgun possession, vehicle theft and evading arrest.

The third passenger, a 16-year-old, was not charged.