Teens accused of robbing undercover Franklin officer at gunpoint

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin police officer had a close call Monday night when three teens allegedly pulled a gun on him and robbed him of cash.

According to Franklin Police Department, the officer was undercover posing as a gun buyer attempting to take a stolen semi-automatic pistol off area streets.

According to officials, “He contacted the individual who had the stolen gun and wanted to sell it. During the interaction, two suspects pointed guns at the police officer, grabbing the money for the transaction, fleeing the scene.”

A countywide BOLO was broadcast to all officers. It included the suspects’ description and the get-a-way car, a silver Nissan Sentra with New York plates.

By chance, Williamson K9 Officer Elijah Kelley was near the county line on the interstate. That’s when he said the suspect vehicle drove by him. They exited the interstate and he followed, getting officers from Brentwood and Metro involved.

Kelley initiated a traffic stop at the Zaxby’s on Edmondson Pike in Davidson County. Bodycam showed him approach the driver’s window and order everyone to show their hands.

Kelley pulled the driver, Kendrell Ellison of LaVergne, out of the car.

Kelley: Any weapons on you?

Ellison: No sir.

Meanwhile, the other officers arrested Zachary Smith of Nashville and Daniel Miller of Franklin. Kelley confirmed the teens in the car were the alleged robbers.

Kelley: Yep 10-4. That’s them. We are confirmed.

The deputy then warned other officers to be on the lookout for weapons.

Kelley: Pat them down, there are two pistols involved.

After the suspects were secured, Kelley searched a backpack and found a loaded magazine and a Glock 26.

As he walked by the suspects, Kelley said aloud, “It’s pretty stupid to put a gun to a Franklin police officer.”

Officers confirmed that cash, a gun, a scale, and pot were seized from the car. All three suspects are 18 years of age, and all were charged with aggravated robbery. A female teenage minor was also in the car at the time of the arrest.

The three men are in jail on bonds ranging from $350,000 to $500,000.