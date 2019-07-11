Teens accused of hiding guns in Teddy Bear last month now arrested for auto theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three of the five Nashville teens accused of hiding loaded guns in a teddy bear are now accused of auto theft.

According to Metro, video surveillance indicated the teens getting out of a stolen Subaru Tuesday.

Police arrested the juveniles at a 14th Avenue South apartment. Officials say this is the same location where they were arrested last month for hiding loaded guns in a Teddy Bear.

