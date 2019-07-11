Teens accused of hiding guns in Teddy Bear last month now arrested for auto theft

Crime Tracker

by: Kelly Dean

Posted: / Updated:
teddy bear guns web _1560814465736.jpg.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three of the five Nashville teens accused of hiding loaded guns in a teddy bear are now accused of auto theft.

According to Metro, video surveillance indicated the teens getting out of a stolen Subaru Tuesday.

Police arrested the juveniles at a 14th Avenue South apartment. Officials say this is the same location where they were arrested last month for hiding loaded guns in a Teddy Bear.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Hiring: Nashville’s growth creates evolving job market

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar