Teenager in connection to multiple robberies arrested by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a teenager responsible for a series of robberies in the Nashville area.

Robbery initiative detectives arrested 15-year-old Ali Hassan Friday night on six charges for his connection to a string of robberies.

According to Metro police, Hassan had already been charged with aggravated robbery prior to this arrest on October 10.

Police believe Hassan committed robberies at the following locations between November 1-24:

4 Academy Place

105 South 17th Street

8 Mcferrin Avenue

In each incident, Hassan pointed a black semi-automatic handgun towards victims and demanded their phone and wallets, according to police.

During Friday’s arrest detectives were able to recover two stolen pistols while interviewing Hassan.