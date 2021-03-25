Teen who led officers on chase spanning three counties talks from Dickson jail

DICKSON CONTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenage driver who lead law officers into three counties on a high speed chase Monday says she regrets her actions.

Sitting in handcuffs behind a thick plexiglass barrier in the Dickson County Jail, Kelsy Cruz-Vazquez told News 2 she regrets not pulling over when the officer activated the blue lights.

“I am sorry to the cops I put in danger. That’s all I can say. I am responsible for what I did. It was my choice. It was my choice to keep running and they were my choices. If I have to fall I will,” she said.

It all unfolded Monday afternoon as an office tried to pull over the silver Nissan Altima that has tint violations. Instead of pulling over, 18-year-old Cruz-Vazquez accelerated at speeds reaching 115 miles per hour.

Cruz-Vazquez told News 2 she is not an experienced driver and only recently learned to drive.

“Honestly, I don’t know how to drive. I was just learning how to drive.”

Dash cam from pursuing officers show Vazquez driving in the break down lane around campers, then fish tailing and almost smashing into the median on Interstate 40.

During the jailhouse interview, the 18-year-old who says she spent time in DCS custody, stared at her own mug shot issued by the Dickson County Jail. The image before her seems to hammer home the seriousness of the charges against her which include felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

When asked what she’s thinking staring at the image she says, “Disappointment. Yeah, I’m disappointed. If I could go back, when he (the officer) came behind me I would have stopped.”

Police tell News 2 during the dangerous chase the passenger, Sandro Marquez-Cortez, 24, climbed in the back seat and then threw narcotics and a handgun out the window.

Agents will recover the gun. A brownish substance agents believe is narcotics was also collected and will be tested at the TBI crime lab.

The young offender admits to throwing the gun out the window.

“What were you doing with a gun?” asked Andy Cordan with News 2.

“I don’t know,” Cruz-Vazquez replied.

She was less forthcoming when News 2 asks her about Marquez-Cortez allegedly throwing narcotics out the window.

“No comment,” she said.

When interviewed by drug officers, a police report indicates that Cruz-Vazquez claimed she did not know who Sandro Marquez-Cortez is, even though she said she knew him three months and was in the get away car with him.

Because of the danger the Altima posed to other motorists, agents backed off the chase.

During this brief period of time, the Altima pulled into a Fairview Shell Station on I-40.

That’s where one of the task force agents reacquired the vehicle and ordered the suspects to surrender.

The 18-year-old says the couple was gassing up the car when they were spotted.

“I hopped in the car to get away. Sadly we did not,” she says.

As the 24-year-old male drove out of the gas station, he almost T-boned another arriving officer. The officer then gave chase. Just then, the Altima spun out on the ramp and both suspects ran into the woods.

“I didn’t notice we were that close. I was just thinking I want to get away. I should have pulled over. I wouldn’t be here right now,” Cruz-Vazquez said.

Dash cam video shows the young woman dashing into the woods. Investigators say she was not wearing shoes and was quickly caught.

Marquez-Cortez eluded officers for several more hours before picked up by a Cheatham County Deputy. He was found walking on the side of I-40.

“I’m sorry for the police officers I put in danger. I am responsible for the things I’ve done,” Cruz-Vazquez said.

Sandro Marquez-Cortez refused to comment for this story.

Kelsy Cruz-Vazquez is in jail under an $80,000 bond.

Marquez-Cortez is charged with multiple felonies and is in Dickson County Jail on a $176,000 bond.