Teen wanted in connection with violent Hendersonville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are working to locate a 19-year-old woman wanted in connection with a violet home invasion.

Hendersonville police said the home invasion happened Sunday at a home on New Shackle Island Road in the Sumner Estates Apartments.

Detectives determined 19-year-old Ifrah Sultan, of Nashville, was involved in the invasion.

Warrants have been sworn for her arrest for aggravated burglary and three counts of criminal responsibility for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Sultan’s whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

