NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a teen who robbed a realtor at gunpoint in East Nashville on Tuesday.

Police say 18-year-old Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith robbed a realtor at gunpoint on Porter Terrace in East Nashville. Gooch-Blacksmith also took the victim’s SUV, which has since been recovered.

He was also arrested two times in 2019 for aggravated robbery.

BREAKING: Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith, 18, is wanted for last Tuesday's gunpoint robbery of a realtor on Porter Terrace in East Nashville. The victim's Toyota SUV was taken (since recovered). Gooch-Blacksmith was arrested 2x for agg robbery in 2019. See him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/lqsOjocmSY — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 27, 2021

Anyone who sees him should call 615-742-7463.