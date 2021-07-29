Teen wanted for murder near The Nations arrested in Louisville with mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old wanted for a Nashville murder near The Nations has been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, along with his mother.

Police say detectives identified Mondrell Newsome as the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on June 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the Preston Taylor development. Gerald Leroy, Jr., 41, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Preston Taylor Place that day. Robbery may have been the motive.

Newsome was believed to be the person in a surveillance photograph that was made public. The photograph depicts a male, believed to be Newsome, fleeing the scene of the shooting. A Davidson County Juvenile court arrest order charges Newsome with criminal homicide.

Newsome’s mother, 41-year-old Sharon Newsome, was wanted on outstanding warrants charging her with felony aggravated assault and probation violation.

She is accused of hitting a 43-year-old woman in the head with a gun during a 2019 dispute on Charles E. Davis Boulevard. She was also on probation in regard to a 2015 cocaine conviction for which she received a 10-year sentence.

Deputy U.S. Marshals in Louisville took both Mondrell and Sharon Newsome into custody Thursday afternoon.