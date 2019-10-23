Teen wanted after nearly running over Gallatin officer during traffic stop

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are on the hunt for a 19-year-old who came close to running over an officer during a traffic stop.

The officer was not hurt and the young man is still at large.

Jebrel Dia is the suspect. The incident happened on Oct. 4. Police say the teen was caught speeding, doing 63 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Dash Cam and Body Cam from officer Michael Bates show what happened next.

At one point in the stop, you can hear the officer ask the teen driver, “You seem nervous?”

Then when Officer Bates asked the teen to park the car, Jebrel Dia took off.

For a moment, the officer was hanging on to the window.

Dashcam showed the car come dangerously close to running over the officer and pinning him against the bollard protecting the gas pumps.

Lt. Billy Vahldiek says, “The officer was in a bad position because of no fault of his own, the driver’s actions put the officer where he was at.”

According to Gallatin police, the 19-year-old is already a felon with a serious criminal history that includes aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, and multiple drug charges.

Vahldiek says the young man had no respect for the law or the officer’s well being.

“He did not. He is only 19-years-old and he already has some other pending charges in the system.”

Earlier in the stop, you can hear the interaction between officer and driver.

And when Dia reached forward suddenly in the car, the officer responded.

“Don’t be reaching nowhere. Don’t be reaching nowhere. People keep guns under seats. That’s not good, you know what I am saying? Is there any guns in the car?”

Dia responded that there weren’t any guns in the car.

Finally, when the cop asks the driver to park the car, the young man with no license driving someone else’s car, punched it and put the officer at great risk.

Dia got away and has now been on the run for close to three weeks.

When asked about the seemingly growing number of teenage offenders, the Lt says, “He is a kid. He needs to straighten his life up before he gets into something he cannot get out of .”

Dia is wanted for reckless driving, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

If you see Jebrel Dia, you are urged to contact the Gallatin police dept.