HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation has been opened in Hermitage after an incident at an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

According to a warrant, at about 10 a.m., Javon Kelly, 19, texted the victim to come over to a residence located on Oakwell Farms Lane. When she arrived, a verbal argument reportedly began between her and Kelly’s girlfriend. Police said Kelly attempted to stop the argument between the women.

When the victim started to walk away, officers said a gun fell from Kelly’s pocket and his girlfriend picked it up. By the time the victim made it back to her car, she asked what Kelly’s girlfriend was going to do with the gun, and when she did not do anything, officers said Kelly then took the gun and fired multiple shots at the victim.

An affidavit stated one of the rounds went through the victim’s car, and hit her in the lower back.

The victim told police Kelly handed the gun to an unknown man who then took off running through the apartment complex.

Kelly was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $75,000 bond.