Teen sought for shooting man during robbery attempt in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a teen suspect who shot a 41-year-old man during a robbery attempt Sunday night in South Nashville.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in a strip mall near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.

Metro police reported the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries but is now in stable condition.

The victim and a friend had been shopping inside the store and were being watched by the would-be robber, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported when the victim’s friend left and headed toward their vehicle, the gunman followed and demanded his money and debit card.

The gunman then reportedly went to the rear seat passengers in the victim’s vehicle and demanded their belongings.

Metro police said the victim saw what was happening, ran up to the gunman and attempted to wrestle him to the ground.

The gunman fired two shots, both of which struck the victim before running to a nearby black SUV and fleeing the area.

Anyone recognizing the gunman, who, in surveillance images, is clad in a red pullover shirt, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

