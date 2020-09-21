Teen shot in chest at ATM along Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager girl was shot in the chest while at an ATM in Antioch Sunday night.

The shooting happened at an ATM along Bell Road near Eagle View Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police reported the female juvenile was in her vehicle at the ATM when a man approached and fired several shots at her, striking her in the chest.

(Photo: WKRN)

The suspect fled the scene and the victim drove herself to her home on Waikiki Boulevard.

She was then taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.