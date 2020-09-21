Teen shot in chest at ATM along Bell Road

teen shot at ATM Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager girl was shot in the chest while at an ATM in Antioch Sunday night.

The shooting happened at an ATM along Bell Road near Eagle View Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police reported the female juvenile was in her vehicle at the ATM when a man approached and fired several shots at her, striking her in the chest.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim drove herself to her home on Waikiki Boulevard.

She was then taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

