Teen sexploitation suspect back behind bars after 12th Tennessee victim comes forward

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A News 2 investigation has led to more victims being identified, as well as, the rearrest over the weekend of a 16-year-old sexploitation suspect. The suspect had been under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor, and prohibited from using the internet or contacting his alleged victims.

Portland Police told News 2, after multiple exposes, a 12th Tennessee victim has come forward. The girl is 14 years old.

Her mother said she developed a friendship with the Portland teen who she met through a friend. She learned her daughter was victimized after talking to Det. Jason Arnold, who confirmed that the screenshots the mother sent to police matched the evidence police had developed throughout the investigation.

The mother agreed to talk to News 2 anonymously hoping it might save another young girl from making the same mistake. She said she was shocked when she learned her daughter was also a victim.

“Just absolute terror. I was so afraid for my daughter. I felt compassion for her. She didn’t realize she was a victim herself. Back in March, when she sent him the photos, he asked for more and she blocked him, and he popped up on a different screen name and said you will never get rid of me. And then she had no idea it was the same boy. She thought it was random people trying to get pictures of her or whatever. When she found out it was him. She was shocked herself.”

According to the mother, her daughter sent at least ten naked pictures to the suspect.

“Unfortunately, they were topless photos. She was naked in some form and her face was in the pictures.”

According to detectives, the 16-year-old used fake social media accounts and IP addresses. In some cases, he got pictures from other sources like other teens. Police said he also intimidated some of the alleged victims.

Police said he had threatened to hurt and even rape his victims.

As the investigation deepened, Portland Detectives told News 2, the teen even tried to extort his middle school teacher, who was unaware who was contacting her. The teacher reportedly was very upset, block the account, and reported the incident to the SRO.

As it relates to her daughter, the mother is distressed that one mistake can last a lifetime.

“I asked the detective, is there any way those photos can be taken down now that they have found them and matched the face with the screen name and with my daughter and he said there is no way to take them off the internet. Once they are on the internet, they are on the internet forever.”

Thanks to the 14-year-old coming forward to report more alleged offenses, the 16-year-old is now charged with 49 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. And thanks to the mother and daughter’s willingness to come forward, the teen’s home arrest has been revoked and he is back behind bars in a juvenile detention facility.

Police said he was wearing an ankle monitor and he was not allowed to use the internet and prohibited from contacting victims, which detectives say he violated.

The teen is also charged with similar crimes against a girl in Indiana and Kentucky, as well as six counts of extortion and six counts of stalking.

“I’m ecstatic that we were able to put him back behind bars,” the mother said. “He should not have ever touched a computer or internet device again. I feel like we could have potentially saved a bunch of girls from being victimized themselves.”

And to other parents and young women, she has this advice.

“Just be very cautious and parents be very aware who they talk to, what they talk about. Even when I thought I had eyes on my children it wasn’t enough.”