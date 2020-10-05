Teen sexploitation suspect allegedly threatened middle school teacher for naked photos years ago

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sexploitation case against a 16-year-old Portland boy accused of coercing girls into sending illicit pictures and videos is intensifying with each passing day.

Portland police confirm that more victims have come forward and more charges are possible.

According to detectives, at least four more victims have come forward, increasing the total to 11 Tennessee girls allegedly victimized by the suspect.

Police say two girls out of state, in Indiana and Kentucky, are also victims.

In a shocking development, police now say that when the suspect was in middle school, he allegedly tried to extort naked pictures from his middle school teacher.

They say the suspect used a fake social media account and fake identity so that the teacher would not know who contacted her.

According to police, if the teacher did not comply, the teen threatened to spread rumors that the teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with students at the school.

Detectives tell News 2 the teacher did not comply and blocked the social media account.

Police say the teacher even contacted the school SRO about the threat, but apparently little could be done.

According to police, once the teacher was made aware of the case, she remembered the teen, but had no idea he was behind the threats.

Thanks to the News 2 report, many parents are also becoming aware of possible interactions between the suspect and their children.

A Portland woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells News 2 when the story broke she checked her 14-year-old daughter’s Playstation log and realized that the boy she had been communicating with online was the suspect now under house arrest.

The woman tells News 2, her daughter met the suspect at school in Portland, and she says their relationship, both online and personal, has been friendly.

Still, the mother says she is concerned. She does not know the suspect and was unaware of her daughter’s online relationship with him.

The mother tells News 2, her daughter says she was not a victim of the 16-year-old suspect.

“That’s right. She said she didn’t send any illicit material, but he had asked her in the past if she would send him photos.”

The mother is also incensed that the teen was allowed to be placed under house arrest.

Part of those conditions are an ankle monitor and he was not to use the internet. The mother says he has already violated that directive by communicating with her daughter.

“He should not be under house arrest. He should be in juvenile detention somewhere so he can be monitored. They should have not have ever let him go back home.”

According to police, after a 20-month-long investigation, the 16-year-old was charged with 39 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was also charged with five counts of stalking and five counts of extortion.

He was ordered to house arrest, made to wear an ankle monitor and reportedly stay off the internet.

Police tell News 2 they are still investigating and more charges are possible.

“I did not know that a person that young could have a mind like that,” the mother says.

When asked what she would say to the suspect, the woman responded, “Boy you need to stop. Get your life straight. This is not the way to go. You are hurting these children’s lives, you are affecting these girl’s lives and you don’t even know how much.”

And her advice to other young women?

“Girls, if you have any information about this boy, about anyone asking you for photos, please bring it to your parents. I promise you won’t be in trouble. They just need to know, so they can put a stop to this. You don’t know how dangerous this is. If people have photos of you and your computer information, they can find your home and abduct you.”