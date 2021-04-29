Teen previously charged with attempted homicide accused of aggravated robbery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager previously arrested on attempted homicide charges in Nashville now has aggravated robbery charges to his name as well.

According to a warrant, Brian Cook, 17, drove the getaway vehicle while Demontaz Jones, 15, committed the robberies at a gas station on Valentine’s Day.

The report stated that Jones approached the victim as they walked into the Exxon gas station at 227 Shelby Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Police said Jones pressed the gun into the victim’s side and said “give me the wallet or I’ll drop you.”

Police said the victim complied, then Jones went over to the gas pumps and robbed a second victim at that same location.

Detectives used surveillance footage to identify both suspects, including Cook as the getaway driver. Police also said the Ford Fusion was stolen shortly before the incident. Police added that Cook and the other suspect were accused of multiple robberies and attempted homicides that same day.