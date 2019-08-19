Teen panhandler accused of attacking man on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old panhandler smashed a glass bottle on the face of a man who refused to give him money on Broadway over the weekend, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers patrolling the area near Broadway and Second Avenue South were alerted around 12:45 a.m. Sunday that a man had been hit in the face and was bleeding profusely.

According to Metro police, the victim told officers the suspect, identified as Michael Johanson, approached him and a friend and asked for money. When the two refused, the suspect reportedly threw a glass bottle and struck the victim in the head, then fled.

Officers said the victim suffered a large cut to his forehead and was bleeding profusely. He was transported to TriStar Centennial Medical Center to receive multiple stitches to his forehead.

A witness spotted the suspect nearby. When Johanson was taken into custody, police said a friend of the victim kicked the 19-year-old suspect in the face and was arrested on a charge of assault.

Johanson was transported to Nashville General Hospital to be evaluated. He was then booked into the Metro jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $9,000.

