Teen on probation runs red light and speeds away from officers, faces additional charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen already on three years of supervised probation for auto theft and auto burglary convictions is now facing felony evading arrest and gun charges after he sped away from Metro Police late Friday night.

According to investigators, Jalem Buford was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata when he ran a stoplight at Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive. An officer who saw him run through the light attempted to stop him but he sped away.

Officers did not try to pursue a car, and asked an MNPD helicopter crew to monitor Buford from the air. The car pulled into an apartment complex on Creekwood Drive, where Buford and his three passengers all bailed and ran.

Officers eventually caught up with all four, finding a fully loaded Glock .45-caliber pistol along Buford’s path. An AK-47 style pistol was recovered after it was thrown out by a 16-year-old passenger.

Buford is charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, evading arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $8,000. He has since been released from jail.

The 16-year-old was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession, evading arrest, and marijuana possession. Two 17-year-old passengers were charged with evading police.