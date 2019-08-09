Teen murder suspect arrested in East Nashville after 4 months on the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A teenage murder suspect who has been on the run for the past four months was taken into custody Thursday night at an East Nashville apartment.

Metro police reported 18-year-old Devion Jordan was arrested by the Juvenile Crime Task Force at an apartment on Porter Road.

Jordan is charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in the death of Charlie Easley, 19, at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive on Apri 8, 2019.

Juvenile Crime Task Force officers developed information that Jordan was likely at a Porter Road apartment with Marvin Summers, 20, who was free on bond and wearing an ankle monitor due to a pending attempted first-degree murder charge.

Metro police reported as officers were preparing to knock on the apartment door, Summers started to walk out.

Marvin Summers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Summers reportedly saw the officers and quickly went back in and shut the door. He complied with commands to come back outside and confirmed that Devion Jordan was at the apartment, according to Metro police.

Officers repeatedly called for Jordan to surrender and he came outside and was detained.

Metro police said a search of the apartment yielded two loaded semi-automatic pistols, one which was concealed in a cereal box in the kitchen and the other stashed in the closet of a child’s bedroom.

Summers is now facing new charges of harboring Jordan and unlawful gun possession. Jordan is facing charges in Juvenile Court because he was 17 when the fatal shooting occurred.