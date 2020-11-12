Teen killed, 2 others injured after shooting leads to crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile who crashed a car into a home in Springfield late Wednesday night after being shot has died from his injuries.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the area of 16th Avenue at Shelton Street, where a vehicle had crashed into the front of a residence. Three people inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital, where one of them died, according to police.

Springfield police determined the people in the vehicle had been involved in a shooting on Page Street. Detectives said the incident did not appear to be random and everyone involved knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.