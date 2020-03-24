Teen facing charges in fiery crash that killed MNPD officer back in jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say an 18-year-old who is facing multiple charges in the death of Metro Police Officer John Anderson on July 4, 2019, is back behind bars.

Jayona Brown was booked into jail on Monday night on charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Juvenile Court has transferred the charges to adult court.

Officer Anderson was responding to a call around 3 a.m. when he was hit by Brown, accused of running a flashing red light. That’s when it was reported that Brown ‘t-boned’ Officer Anderson’s patrol car. The patrol car also caught on fire.

Officer Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene, with the medical examiner listing the cause of death as blunt force trauma. Officer Anderson left behind a wife and an 18-month-old son at the time of his death.

Brown’s attorney argued Anderson was speeding at the time of the crash. A toxicology report showed Brown had marijuana in her system.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





