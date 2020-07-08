Teen expected to plead guilty in death of Metro Officer John Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The teenager accused in the death of Metro officer John Anderson is expected to plead guilty to all charges against her during a hearing Thursday afternoon, according to multiple sources.

Officer Anderson was responding to a call around 3 a.m. on July 4, 2019, when police said Jayona Brown, who was 17 at the time, ran a red light and slammed her vehicle into his patrol car. Anderson’s vehicle caught fire and the officer was killed.

Brown was charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Juvenile court had transferred the charges to adult court.

While Brown’s attorney had argued that Officer Anderson was speeding at the time of the crash, investigators said a toxicology report showed Brown had marijuana in her system.

Multiple sources said Brown is expected to enter an “open plea,” which indicates she will plead guilty to the charges without any promise of a specific sentence. The plea hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

