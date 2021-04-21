Teen driver shot in parking lot of MetroCenter McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in MetroCenter Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired outside of the fast food restaurant on Vantage Way Court.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right leg. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

When police spoke with the victim, they said he explained he had gotten food at the neighboring Wendy’s and was driving through the McDonald’s parking lot to exit onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. He said he was approached by someone who fired gunshots into his vehicle, striking him.

The victim told officers that he did not wish to prosecute, according to police.

No additional information has been released, including a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.