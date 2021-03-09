Teen dies following Murfreesboro hotel shooting

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old victim in a Murfreesboro hotel shooting has died, according to police.  

Murfreesboro Police arrested 18-year-old Deshawn Wells following a shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites in late February. 

Officers responded to the scene and found the 15-year-old who had been shot inside a hotel room. He was found with significant injuries and was flown to a Nashville hospital.  

Wells remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22. 

