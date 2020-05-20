Teen critically wounded in shooting at Bellevue apartment complex

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the back at a Bellevue apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a shooting on Hicks Road in the area of Sawyer Brown Road.

When officers arrived, they said they located an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, police revealed.

Investigators had a vague description of the shooters and said they were searching for one male and one female in a black Kia Soul with white stripes.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

