14-year-old crashes stolen car after high-speed chase with Hendersonville police

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young car thief was arrested in Hendersonville after a high-speed chase and wreck on the 386 Bypass Monday afternoon.

The 14-year-old driver found out what other criminals have also learned. If you run from Hendersonville police, they will chase you relentlessly.

That was the case Monday afternoon after a teenager stole a car in Gallatin and then drove into Hendersonville.

Gallatin Police told News 2, a 14-year-old saw a woman start her Nissan Sentra in the Carrelton Drive sub-division. The woman left her car running and went inside.

Police say the 14-year-old stole the car.

He was later spotted by Hendersonville Police officer, Edward Barry, around Indian Lake Blvd and 386.

The officer went to pull the teen over, and he punched it, quickly and dangerously, driving through traffic at speeds close to 100 mph.

At exit 8, the teen veered wildly from the far left lane, onto the ramp. He lost control, left the road, and went down an embankment. He got on two tires for a moment, almost rolled, but the car came to rest on all four tires.

By this time, Hendersonville officers surrounded the car and took the teen into custody.

On bodycam, you can hear the quick exchange between the officer and the teen.

Kid: “Please don’t hurt me. Please don’t hurt me.”

Cop: “Are you hurt?”

Kid: “I have a clip. I have a clip.”

Cop: “Are you hurt?”

Kid: “I don’t have no weapons, none of that.”

Cop: “Are you hurt?”

Kid: “No, I’m good.”

Officers found a loaded magazine full of bullets and a wad of counterfeit bills that were blank on one side.

Sgt. Neal Harris says “And we’ve experienced a rash of this with young people coming to Hendersonville to steal vehicles, to burglarize vehicles, keys, guns, stealing cars, car-jacking people, so we do all we can to catch them.”

Sgt. Harris says Hendersonville Police have seen an increase in juvenile crimes like this and they pledge to chase any and all bad guys until they are caught.

“That’s very concerning to think we have armed juveniles, as young as 14, running around stealing cars, fleeing from the police at a high rate of speed. It creates a lot of danger for the police for the public for those young people,” said Sgt. Harris.

The young man is charged with a slew of crimes including auto theft, evading, reckless endangerment and not having a license.

The teen was scheduled to have a juvenile detention hearing today in Sumner County.

