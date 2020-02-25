Teen charged with shooting, critically wounding 13-year-old boy in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile has been charged after an apparent accidental shooting that critically wounded a 13-year-old boy in North Nashville over the weekend.

Metro police said the 17-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and transported to juvenile detention on a charge of reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded just before 4:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a child shot on Albion Street in the area of 21st Avenue North.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was located in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to his shoulder area. The child shot was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was stable, officers added.

Detectives determined the boy was shot as the result of a gun being “mishandled.”