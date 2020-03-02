Teen charged with sexual battery on shopper at Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery after investigators said he inappropriately grabbed a shopper twice inside of a Walmart near One Hundred Oaks Mall.

The incident happened Saturday night at the business on Powell Avenue.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video showed 18-year-old Manuel Bravo-Vincente walk up behind a stranger while she shopped. The report states Bravo-Vincente then “grabbed her butt twice.”

When detectives questioned the suspect, they said he admitted to the crime.

Bravo-Vincente was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of sexual battery. He was released Sunday night on a $5,000 bond.

