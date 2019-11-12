Teen charged with carjacking woman at Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with carjacking a woman at a Nashville mall as she left work Monday.

Officers said the victim was leaving work at Opry Mills Mall when she was approached by three young men who demanded her keys at gunpoint. All three men fled in her car.

Police said officers at J.C. Napier public housing development spotted the stolen Honda. When they attempted to stop the car, all three suspects bailed from the car.

According to a release, 17-year-old Jaiontez Jones, who dropped an airsoft pistol, was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was also in possession of another airsoft pistol. Police said Jones spit on an officer while being arrested.

Investigators said the teen admitted he took the victim’s keys and drove off in her car. He was charged with aggravated robbery.

Detectives are still working to identify the other two suspects involved in the carjacking.

