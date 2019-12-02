Teen charged with 2 armed robberies in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old has been charged with multiple armed robberies in South Nashville on Sunday night.

According to police, the first robbery happened at 8:15 p.m. at the Dominion House Apartments on Linbar Drive. Two men in the process of moving were loading up the truck in the parking lot when they were approached by two masked suspects, one with a gun. They took one victim’s cell phone and fled in a gray Nissan Armada being driven by a third suspect.

Officers said about 20 minutes later, a second robbery involving the same suspect car at Hickory Point Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard. They say two men had just returned from the grocery store and were getting out of their car when approached by masked suspects, one armed with a gun. They again took a victim’s cell phone and fled in the Nissan Armada.

Officials said officers spotted the suspects’ car around 8:45 p.m. on Calais Drive. All three suspects ran from the car. 15-year-old Markhel Farr was arrested on foot. He was wearing a ski mask at the time of his arrest.

Police said the cell phone taken during the Linbar Drive robbery was recovered inside the Armada.

The investigation into the two other suspects is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.