Teen charged in multi-county chase from 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen charged in a police chase that ended in Rutherford County last year is now being charged by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to an affidavit, Alhagie Camara, 19, stole a car at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hillsboro Pike on Oct. 4, 2019.

He’s accused of placing a gun against the victim’s chest and demanding the keys.

Police said the vehicle was recovered three days later after the driver fled a traffic stop in La Vergne.

La Vergne police said Camara ran a stop sign and nearly hitting one of their officers. The chase ended when the car hit a curb and blew a tire in Smyrna.

Camara ran from the vehicle but was later arrested. A loaded black and silver handgun was found close to where the arrest happened.

Police executed a search warrant for Camara’s cell phone and found several pictures of him driving that victim’s car and brandishing a handgun.

The warrant said he even posted a clip of himself driving the stolen car on Instagram.

He’s charged with carjacking and evading arrest.

His bond is set at $100,000.

