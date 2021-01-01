Teen charged in deadly North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with criminal homicide for a deadly shooting in North Nashville that took the life of a 39-year-old man.

Police say I’yendaye Byrd got into an argument with a girl in the 100 block of Charles Court. The argument turned physical and a man named Demarius Scales came out of his home to intervene. He exchanged words with Byrd, who then pulled out a gun.

Scales then went back inside his home to get a pistol. Shots were fired and Scales was hit and killed.

Officers took Byrd into custody and recovered his gun that was reported stolen from Las Vegas.