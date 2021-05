NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been charged with two counts of homicide for two murders that happened in late 2020.

Police say Jonathan Morales-Perez, 17, has been charged with the November 16, 2020 murder of 34-year-old Alexander Presley and the December 16, 2020 murder of 22-year-old Lee Turner.

Morales-Perez was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop and seven guns were also found in his car, according to police.