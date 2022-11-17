HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police made an arrest after a shooting last summer that left two juveniles injured.

The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.

Upon arrival, police found a juvenile victim suffering from a gun shot wound to the back of the head. The juvenile was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, police said another juvenile with a gunshot wound was taken to TriStar Summit Hospital by a personal vehicle for treatment.

Multiple witnesses placed 19-year-old Jason Willis at the scene of the crime, before and after the shooting.

Through the use of search warrants and social media, police were able to to charge Willis for pulling the trigger.

In addition to the two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds, multiple occupied homes were shot at and at least three vehicles were damaged, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said the shooting took place in two different breezeways, from two different apartment buildings, in the middle of a heavily populated parking lot, putting many lives at risk.

At the time of the shooting, Willis was under the age of 21 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is facing 11 felony charges with a bond total of $355,000.