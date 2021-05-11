Teen charged after man shot, robbed while walking in Madison Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested a month after police said he shot someone during a robbery in Madison Park.

An arrest warrant states Tamerrius Sawyers and three other people were walking through the park on North Dupont Avenue on April 9, when they came across a man walking the opposite direction.

Tamerrius Sawyers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Sawyers pulled a gun on the victim, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the police report.

The paperwork states the teenager went through the victim’s pockets, took his cash, then shot him in the back shoulder, before he fled.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to investigators.

Three of the four suspects were quickly located by police, but Sawyers was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was held in the Metro jail on an $85,000 bond.