Teen charged after driver critically injured in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after a head-on crash that critically injured a woman in South Nashville over the weekend.

An arrest warrant states the crash was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday on Murfreesboro Pike near Edge O’ Lake Drive. The police report alleges Yehiys Nigatu crossed his vehicle over the center line and collided head-on with another car.

Yehiys Nigatu (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The driver of that car was reportedly trapped in her vehicle. When she was removed, police said she was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

When officers came across Nigatu in his wrecked vehicle, they said he admitted to drinking a quarter of a fifth of vodka prior to driving. He was also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the wreck.

Nigatu was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night, where he was held on a $15,000 bond.