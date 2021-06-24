Teen charged after 3 shot at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is facing charges after several people were shot at a Nashville motel.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police responded to the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike on June 5 around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Metro police found four victims — three of whom were suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victims were found either in the parking lot of the motel or in one of the rooms. Police said the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and two of them had life-threatening and critical injuries.

Breontez Smith, 18, is now being charged for shooting one of the victims. Investigators said the victim was sitting in a car behind the driver when Smith came up, grabbed his pockets and started shooting.

Police added the incident was also recorded on surveillance cameras at the motel.

Smith is facing several charges including attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated robbery. He remains in the Metro jail under almost a million dollars bond.