Teen arrested on Antioch playground after fleeing Mt. Juliet in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police tracked a stolen car out of Mt. Juliet into Nashville and arrested at least one teenager Tuesday.

According to a Metro police affidavit, 19-year-old Marques Newsom is charged with criminal trespassing and theft.

Officers received a call from Mt. Juliet police warning about a stolen vehicle traveling into the south precinct.

Police in Nashville recognized the stolen 2017 GMC Acadia along Bell Road.

According to the affidavit, a Metro officer trailed a few cars behind the stolen vehicle and followed the suspect to the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Police said Newsom noticed the officer and drove away.

Metro Police lost sight of the vehicle for a short time but used OnStar to track the stolen car to an apartment complex along Rice Road.

An officer then approached Newsom and a friend, who was sitting on a playground.

The officer said he recognized Newsom as the driver of the stolen vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Mt. Juliet police said two vehicles were stolen Tuesday morning in the Nichols Vale subdivision off Highway 70.

Police said unlocked vehicles are directly and indirectly responsible for much of the city’s reported crimes.

