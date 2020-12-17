Teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting at South Nashville bus station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man outside a South Nashville business Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Oswaldo Corado-Callejas was arrested for shooting 22-year-old Lee Turner outside the Tornado Bus Station on Nolensville Pike near Welshwood Drive.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Turner in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition; he later died from his injuries.

According to police, Corado-Callejas shot Turner in retaliation for comments Turner made against a gang.