Teen arrested in connection to deadly November 2019 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a teen who was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened in November 2019.

Police say 17-year-old Rico Ransom was wanted for fatally shooting 18-year-old Steven Shelton in the Cumberland View apartments on 25th Avenue North.

According to police, the homicide investigation resulted in detectives identifying Ransom as one of two teens who approached an SUV and opened fire. Shelton, who was in the passenger seat, was hit and killed by the gunfire.

Ransom was identified through tips submitted to Crime Stoppers and video surveillance.

Zyshawn Lewis, 17, was charged with criminal homicide in this case in November 2019.