Teen arrested for shooting his friend inside abandoned home in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a teen was charged Wednesday after shooting his friend in an abandoned home in Antioch.

Police said a 16-year-old was charged after he initially told detectives his 16-year-old friend was shot by someone in a black sedan passing by. His story changed when he was confronted with evidence that his friend was shot inside the home.

Officers said he admitted to holding a pistol when it went off and struck the victim in the leg.

The 16-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession.

