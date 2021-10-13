Teen arrested for shooting girlfriend and leaving her in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been arrested after police say he shot his girlfriend at her apartment complex on October 4 and left her on the parking lot pavement.

According to police, 18-year-old Donte Bell, Jr. was seen walking into a convenience store on Dickerson Pike Tuesday afternoon. Officers wearing clearly marked police vests entered the store and tried to arrest Bell, who resisted and kept trying to reach for his waistband area.

Once officers handcuffed Bell, they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his front pants pocket and $1,549 in cash. Officers searched Bell’s Jeep and found another loaded pistol, three bags of marijuana and a digital scale, according to investigators.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police had been working to find Bell over the past week given the seriousness of the domestic-related shooting; his girlfriend’s leg was broken by the bullet.

Bell is being held in lieu of a $97,500 bond.